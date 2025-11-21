Woman Took Her Niece On A Surprise Trip After Her Parents Excluded Her From Their Vacation, But Now They Blame Her For Overstepping And Spoiling The Girl

Playing favorites among children usually doesn’t go well.

Would it think it was unfair if your niece was excluded from a family vacation?

The woman in this story was really bothered by the fact that her niece was excluded from a family vacation, so she decided to give the little girl a trip to remember.

Check out the full story below to find out more.

AITA for taking my niece on vacation after her parents planned one without her? My niece (11F) is the youngest child with four older brothers. She’s also the youngest cousin and grandchild, and the only girl. Between that and the fact that she was very sick when she was little, she’s a little spoiled by everyone except her parents.

This woman felt bad for her niece because her family wouldn’t arrange anything special for her.

When she turned 11, she told her mom she wanted to go on a weekend trip with just her and her mom. Her mom made a big deal about her wanting to exclude her dad and brothers. They refused to do the trip and also didn’t plan anything for her birthday. So I took her on her trip myself.

Her parents planned a trip to Mexico without including her.

Last month was one of her brothers’ birthdays. He decided that for his birthday, he wanted everyone to go to Mexico except for my niece. Her parents agreed that it was fair because if she wanted a trip without them, they could get one without her.

So she decided to bring her along on a work trip to Miami.

They asked me if I could watch her for 10 days. My niece was so upset, so I decided to plan a surprise trip for her. I have some clients in Miami, so I arranged for us to go there for five days. We would drive up to Orlando for three days, then fly to New York for two days where I also had to get some work done. It was technically a work trip, but I was able to plan a lot of fun outings for my niece.

Her parents agreed as she told them about it at the last minute.

Just before their trip to Mexico, I told my niece’s parents that I had to be in Florida and New York for work during their trip, but I could take her with me. Since it was so last minute, they had to agree, as they didn’t have any other childcare, and they couldn’t miss this trip.

Her niece enjoyed the entire trip!

She had a blast. We spent a day in Disney World, went to two Broadway shows, spent most of our time in Florida on the beach. We also did a lot of shopping, got room service for the first time, and our tickets were upgraded, so we flew first class on our way home.

But now, her parents are mad at her for spoiling the child and undermining them.

Her parents are mad that I spoiled her and undermined them, so I don’t get to see her as much as I used to. I’m still their after-school childcare, so I see her a few days a week. They’re also going around telling extended family that I took their kid across the country without permission because I was upset about her being punished for being rude.

Did she do anything wrong by taking her niece on vacation when she was left out of a family vacation?

Let’s read the responses of other people on Reddit to this story.

This person gives their honest opinion.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

Short and straightforward.

You’re an angel, says this person.

Finally, this person suggests telling everyone what happened.

Some parents get offended when someone else treats their children better than they do.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a guy who was forced to sleep on the couch at his wife’s family’s house, so he went to a hotel instead.