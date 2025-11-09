Woman Trusted Her Dad To Safely Keep Her Graduation Cash Gift From Her Grandma, But Later Found Out That He Spent It All Without Telling Her

Money issues can break trust and family relationships.

This woman had just graduated from university and received a cash gift from her grandmother.

She trusted her father to keep her money safe, but later found out that her dad spent it all.

Now, she’s left heartbroken and is losing her trust in her parents.

AITA for getting mad at my parents for using the money my grandma gave me for graduation? I (23F) have just graduated from university. I’ve always had a close relationship with my grandma. And she gave me roughly $1.4k (converted to USD) upon graduation as a gift. As she isn’t really good with tech, she gave my dad the cash.

My dad said he’d keep it in his account for the time being. Yesterday, I asked for the money as I had something I wanted to buy. My dad told me he had spent it and has nothing to give me at the moment. I know $1.4k isn’t a large sum of money, but I currently have no income, so it would really help me right now.

What annoys me the most is that he didn’t even think of asking me before using my money. I had a huge fight with my parents. But they think I’m being ungrateful since they’ve spent most of their money on me anyway. Living expenses, education, etc. Right now, I feel like my trust has been broken by the two people I trusted the most. AITA?

Money can always be replaced, but a broken trust is hard to restore.

