Woman Turned On The Heat During A Sudden Cold Snap, But Her Spouse Got Angry And Shut It Off Because He Said She Didn’t Need It

Few household debates get as heated as the one over the thermostat.

So, what would you do if your home dropped into the fifties overnight, and you decided to turn the heat on, just long enough to stop shivering, but your spouse stormed in and scolded you?

Would you apologize and just deal with the cold? Or would you stand your ground and push back?

In the following story, one wife finds herself dealing with his exact situation and just wants to get warm.

Here’s the full scoop.

AITA for turning on the heat briefly because I was cold? We are currently having the first cold snap of the year where I live. Last week, it was 80°. Last night, it got down into the 20s°f. As a result, my house got very cold. It was 54°f when I woke up, and it only got up to 57°f during the day. I was very cold so I turned on the heat in the house just to raise it to 65° max and then I was going to shut it off.

When her husband saw that the furnace was on, he got mad.

Tonight won’t be nearly as cold, so I knew if I turned the heat on, warmed up the house a little, and then shut it back off, it would stay warmer. My spouse came in and saw that I turned on the thermostat and turned it off, and got mad that I used it because I “didn’t need it”. I’m cold. I have on pants, a sweatshirt, and socks, and I have been under my heated blanket. I’m warm if I am under it, but I’d like to be able to get up and do things without freezing. My hands are freezing because I can’t just sit here with my arms under the blanket all evening. AITA?

Eek! It’s easy to see both sides of this, but he may have overreacted just a little bit.

Let’s see what the folks over at Reddit have to say about what she was trying to do here.

She did nothing wrong. It’s not like she put it as warm as possible and let it run for hours. Sheesh.

