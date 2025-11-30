Woman Wanted Her Own Unique Tattoo To Honor Her Late Father, But Her Sister Took It As A Slight When She Didn’t Want To Get Matching Pieces

Everyone mourns differently, even in the same family.

When one sister planned to get a tattoo in memory of her dad while on a solo trip, the other took it as a personal slight.

What started as love for their father turned into hurt feelings neither of them expected.

Keep reading to find out how it all played out.

AITA for refusing to get my dads memorial tattoo with my sister I am 17 and my sister is 18. Our dad died when I was 10 and she was 11. I’ve known since he died that my first tattoo would be his memorial piece. It’s going to be an exact replica of my favorite tattoo of his. My sister is getting the same thing as her memorial piece for him.

But soon, there was a change in plans, and it threw their sisterly bond into disarray.

I’m going on a trip alone for my 18th birthday and plan on getting the tattoo while I’m gone. When I told my sister this, she started screaming at me for “going against her” and “going back on my word,” when I never promised to get it with her.

She sees now that she was never really on the same page as her sister.

I have no issue with her getting the same tattoo as me and them matching, but I never planned to get them as matching tattoos—if that makes sense. I plan on getting something cute for me and her, but I want my tattoo for my dad to be just for my dad, not a sister tattoo and a memorial piece. AITA?

Both of these sisters are right in their own way.

Redditors chime in with their thoughts.

This user can see both sides of the situation.

It’s never easy when expectations clash, especially over something like this.

This situation is a good reminder that everyone grieves in their own way.

A tattoo is a big decision, and ultimately, her sister needs to understand that.

Neither of them meant to hurt the other. The misunderstanding just came from love expressed differently.

Maybe what they both need isn’t matching ink, but a matching understanding.

