Woman Wanted To Attend Her Family’s Thanksgiving With Her Service Dog, But Her Dad Told Her Not To Come Out Of Respect For An Adopted Relative

AITA for telling my dad he shouldn’t have had kids? I (32F) have a service dog. I will not focus on my disability, but she is task trained. She does deep pressure therapy. She is not an ESA.

My parents host Thanksgiving. A few years ago, my grandma adopted this woman Barbara (50sF) who is scared of dogs. When she came to Thanksgiving, my parents boarded their dog for her. I told my dad that I wanted to go to Thanksgiving. But I was told I couldn’t attend because Barbara is afraid of dogs.

I told him that I’m his daughter and I should come first. He still wouldn’t cave. Finally out of frustration, I yelled at him. If he wasn’t willing to put the needs of someone he chose to create above some random adult lady that my grandma decided to adopt, he shouldn’t have had kids and hung up.

So was I the jerk? Did I go too far? I don’t have an issue with adoption. My little sis is adopted and she’s the same as my bio sis.

