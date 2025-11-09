November 9, 2025 at 10:15 am

Woman Wanted To Recharge And Have Some “Me Time” On Her First Solo Vacation In Years, But Her Mom Is Guilt-Tripping Her For Not Inviting Her

by Liberty Canlas

Woman sitting on the beach alone

Pexels/Reddit

Rest and relaxation often mean having some alone time.

This woman was looking forward to her first solo vacation in years. But her mom got upset when she found out she’s going without her.

Read below for more details.

AITAH for not inviting my mom on my vacation because I wanted peace and quiet?

I (27F) planned a solo vacation, first one in years. I just wanted to recharge.

My mom found out and asked, “Where are we going?”

I told her gently that it was a solo trip.

She got upset and said it was rude not to include her and that we always travel together.

This woman feels terrible for choosing her a peaceful vacation over her mom.

The thing is, traveling with her is exhausting.

She complains about everything food, weather, people and  she needs constant attention.

I love her, but this was meant to be my quiet time.

Now she’s guilt-tripping me, saying, I guess I’m not fun anymore.

I feel terrible, but also relieved. So AITAH for not inviting her?

Choose solo trip over guilt-trip, any day.

Other people have something to say about this predicament.

The perks of traveling alone.

Screenshot 2025 10 15 at 11.51.17 PM Woman Wanted To Recharge And Have Some Me Time On Her First Solo Vacation In Years, But Her Mom Is Guilt Tripping Her For Not Inviting Her

Here’s an excellent point.

Screenshot 2025 10 15 at 11.51.46 PM Woman Wanted To Recharge And Have Some Me Time On Her First Solo Vacation In Years, But Her Mom Is Guilt Tripping Her For Not Inviting Her

Wise words from this one.

Screenshot 2025 10 15 at 11.52.14 PM Woman Wanted To Recharge And Have Some Me Time On Her First Solo Vacation In Years, But Her Mom Is Guilt Tripping Her For Not Inviting Her

Something insightful from this user.

Screenshot 2025 10 15 at 11.52.44 PM Woman Wanted To Recharge And Have Some Me Time On Her First Solo Vacation In Years, But Her Mom Is Guilt Tripping Her For Not Inviting Her

Some thoughtful advice.

Screenshot 2025 10 15 at 11.53.32 PM Woman Wanted To Recharge And Have Some Me Time On Her First Solo Vacation In Years, But Her Mom Is Guilt Tripping Her For Not Inviting Her

Prioritize your peace, mom will understand.

