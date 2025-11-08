Woman Was Constantly Dragged Into Her Friend’s Insecurities, So She Had To Set Boundaries And Refuse To Enable His Toxic Behavior

Some friendships can slowly become exhausting when one person constantly drags the other into their insecurities.

One young woman has been forced to listen to her friend repeatedly complain about his appearance, despite being objectively attractive.

Now she’s at a breaking point, wondering how long she can tolerate his toxic self-doubt.

AITA for telling my friend he’s insecure and not “factually correct” For years, I’ve (21F) had to deal with my mate from school (21M) talking incessantly about how unattractive he is. He is NOT unattractive in the slightest, as he is muscular, lean, and overall good looking.

Finally, one day she reached her breaking point with the complaining.

We got into an argument a few days ago because, despite me asking him not to bring the topic up again, he once again started on his rant.

Her friend seemed to have a host of reasons why he was so grotesque.

This time, he presented all sorts of “evidence,” quoted here: “I don’t have colored eyes, I’m not tall at all, I’m not white, I don’t have naturally perfect sitting curly hair, it’s just curly, I’m not big, I’m not super muscular.”

So she finally was honest with him, and he didn’t like it one bit.

After he texted me that, I told him that his entire argument reeks of insecurity. He started flipping out and told me that everything he mentioned proves he doesn’t fit into the conventional standards of beauty, and he’s just being realistic. He’s not insecure in the slightest, and him acknowledging his flaws is actually him “knowing his value.”

She explains her view of beauty standards, but he still doesn’t even acknowledge it.

I tried to explain to him that conventional beauty standards differ from person to person and are COMPLETELY opinion-based, but he shot me down and told me that he’s simply being realistic—once again.

So she gives it to him straight.

I told him that he needs to fix his delusion and realize that his “realistic” mindset is actually just him being incredibly insecure, or else I don’t want to talk to him anymore because he couldn’t even respect the fact I asked him not to bring the topic up again.

And he proceeds to retaliate by pitting other people against her.

He texted all of our friends, and they’re telling me that I needed to be nicer to him because, even in their opinions, he’s just suffering from insecurity and losing a long-time friend will make matters worse for him. AITA?

She was just trying to tell it like it really was.

What did Reddit think?

It’s time her friend seek help from a real professional.

It’s ok to pity yourself once in a while, but after too long, it can become a burden to people around you.

This commenter worries her friend has himself set on a bad path.

This commenter agrees that her friend has issues that are way above her pay grade.

She finally realized that she’s been absorbing his endless negativity for far too long.

Her friend doesn’t need a shoulder to cry on — he needs some professional therapy.

