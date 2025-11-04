Woman Was Excited To Share That She Rehomed Four Domesticated Rats, But Some Customers Felt Disgusted By It

Most people have negative reactions to rats. A rat in the house would often be seen as a problem.

But some people keep rats as pets. How would you react if someone told you they had pet rats?

This woman was thrilled to rehome four domesticated rats.

She was excited to tell these to her coworkers and customers, but most customers felt disgusted. One of them even made a remark that crossed the line.

Insult ME, insult my place of work… now you’ve gone TOO FAR! Fairly recently, I drove to a friend’s house several states away and rehomed their rats. Four sweet little stinky darlings! I was very excited. So, naturally, when I went back to work after about a week off, I was taking any opportunity to talk about them. To customers and to coworkers.

This woman excitedly tells customers and coworkers how she rehomed rats.

My absence was noticed by many customers. Customer: Ah, Owl, I missed you last week! Had a vacation? Me: Nope, I drove to Ohio and picked up 4 rats! I rehomed them. They’re sooo cute and 3 of them are even babies!

Their initial reactions were normally disgusted.

That’s usually how they went, with a few “But they’re vermin!” or “Rats? I could never! Gross!” But I accepted that when I decided to pick them up. Not many people have contact with rats other than subways. But this… this took the cake for sure.

One customer crossed the line.

Me: I picked up 4 rats! A few of ’em are even babies! So cute, very bean-like! Customer: Ew, aren’t they pests? Me: Ha? People say that a lot, but they’re domesticated and were bred in captivity. So they’re completely clean and very friendly! They even come in different “breeds” and colors. Like dogs! Customer: If I ever saw them I’d kill them. Deadpan.

She was somewhat offended by the customer’s reaction.

Then, they walked out of the store. Like, that’s a little far, isn’t it? I understand most people associate rats with those brown ones in the garbage and all. But I kinda stress the point whenever I talk about them. They were bred, like dogs are. “If I had rats in my house, I’d kill ’em.” Like an infestation? Sure. But domesticated rats?

Rats are kind of an unusual pet, but it’s pretty rude to say you’d kill someone’s pet.

Let’s check out the comments of other people on Reddit to this story.

Not everyone will share your joy.

