Woman Was Planning To Move In With Her Boyfriend, But She Learned That He Is Also Planning To Invite His Mom To Live With Them Full-Time

This woman was planning to move in with her boyfriend of three years

He told her that his mother would also be moving in with them.

She didn’t agree, and now, she’s questioning their relationship.

AITA for refusing to move in with my boyfriend because he insists his mom has to live with us? I (28F) have been dating my boyfriend (30M) for almost three years. Things have been mostly good, and I thought we were ready to take the next step and move in together. We finally started talking about apartments. Then, he casually dropped that his mom (55F) would be moving in with us. Not temporarily. Not “just for a few months.” But, full-time.

This woman noticed how her boyfriend’s mother could easily get involved with their relationship.

Here’s the thing. His mom and I get along okay, but she’s… involved. Like, she’ll make comments about how I “don’t fold laundry right.” Or how her son “deserves homemade meals every night.” Once, when I stayed over, she actually rearranged my overnight bag because she thought it was “too messy.”

She asked him why his mom would have to move in with them.

I asked him why she would need to live with us since she’s healthy, has a stable job, and already has her own apartment. His response? “It just feels right. Family comes first. Plus, she’d help us out around the house.” When I told him I wasn’t comfortable with that arrangement, he blew up. He said I was being disrespectful to his mom. He said I knew how important she was to him. And that if I “really wanted a future” with him, I should accept the package deal.

She told him she doesn’t agree with this setup and wouldn’t move in.

To make matters worse, his mom already acts like it’s decided. She’s been sending me Pinterest boards of “décor ideas for our house.” She told me she’s taking the biggest bedroom after us because she “needs space for her prayer corner.” I told my boyfriend flat-out that I won’t move in if she’s part of the deal.

She feels kike she’s dating both him and his mom.

Now, he’s sulking and saying I’m making him choose between the two women he loves most. His friends think I’m heartless. My friends think I’m dodging a bullet. So, AITA for refusing to live with my boyfriend and his mother? Because honestly… I’m starting to wonder if I’m dating him, or both of them.

Some relationships come with “excess” baggage.

