Woman Was Visiting Her Dad In The Hospital When A Stranger Mistook Her For Staff And Followed Her Around Demanding Help, So A Nurse Had To Step In And Escort The Woman Away

You’d think wearing gold leggings and a baseball cap would make it obvious you don’t work at a hospital.

So, what would you do if you were visiting your dad after surgery, went to grab him some juice, and a random woman shoved hospital paperwork in your face, demanding you help fill it out?

Would you do what you could for her? Or would you try to just get away from her?

In the following story, one woman finds herself in this situation and chooses the latter, but it doesn’t work.

Here’s what happened.

Go see the nurse My dad was skewered at a construction site by a large steel rod last week. I believe it’s called rebar, but I could be wrong. It went through his front and out his back. He went to the hospital to have it removed and undergo some surgery to repair damage to his internal organs. The next day, my husband and I drove to our hometown, about 30-40 minutes away, to see him after the surgery.

To help, she went to ask what he could have to drink at the nurse’s station.

My husband dropped me off at the hospital while he went to my parents’ house to feed and walk their dogs and to let the neighbor know what had happened and why my parents wouldn’t be home for a while. While visiting my dad, he said that he was thirsty, the IV drip that gave him liquids wasn’t enough, the ice chips they gave him weren’t enough, and he wanted something stronger. So I left to go to the nurse’s station to see what he was allowed to have. My dad wanted a beer, but I was pretty sure they couldn’t get him one in the hospital.

Suddenly, a woman started bothering her about paperwork.

So I went to the nurse’s station and asked what he was allowed to have. They checked the patient’s notes and said he could have mild juice, like apple, and that was about it besides water. I said thanks and walked down to the vending machine to get him an apple juice when this lady stuck a bunch of papers in my face and asked how to fill them out. I said I don’t know, she should go to the nurse’s station and ask them.

Even though she wasn’t dressed like a nurse, the woman still wanted her to help.

She replied that the line’s too long at the station, and I’m here right now, so do my job and help her. I again said that they can help you at the nurse’s station, and that I don’t work here, I’m just visiting. Because it seems to be mentioned often here, I was wearing nothing like the hospital staff. I had on gold leggings, a college sweatshirt, and it was obvious I hadn’t fixed my hair, because it was tucked under a baseball cap.

At this point, she was just trying to get away from the woman.

This lady said, Why won’t you help me, Who’s your supervisor, Stuff like that, while I kept insisting I was just a visitor, and left to bring my dad his juice. I had been in my dad’s room for maybe 10 seconds when this lady burst in with her paperwork, demanding I help her fill it out. My mom was frozen in shock at this lady, while my dad was frantically pushing his call button to get help down there. I kept trying to dismiss this lady when an actual nurse came in the room, thinking there was an emergency based on how often my dad was pushing his call button.

The nurse came and saved the day.

The nurse said, “What’s the problem?” My dad said, “This lady is bothering me and my daughter.” The nurse calmly looked at the lady and said she would be more than glad to help her at the nurse’s station if she could please leave the patient and his family alone. As the nurse and the lady left, I couldn’t help but mutter under my breath, “I told you they could help you at the nurse’s station,” followed by some colorful language.

Wow! It’s amazing how some people just cannot be bothered with a line.

Let’s check out if the folks over at Reddit have ever dealt with someone like this.

This person hopes she said it loud enough for the woman to hear.

Here’s an interesting thought.

This reader feels sorry she went through that.

According to this person, that’s a serious issue.

It’s amazing she stayed calm, because some people would’ve gone off on this woman.

If you liked that post, check out this post about a woman who tracked down a contractor who tried to vanish without a trace.