Woman’s 20-Year-Old Son Refused To Pay Rent And Used Their Credit Card Without Permission, But When They Asked For Him To Pay, He Left Home Telling People That He Was Kicked Out

Not teaching your kids about the value of money is… a choice.

In today’s story, a mom shares how her son left home after being asked to pay back the money he spent on their credit card without their permission.

The problem is, he’s telling everyone he was kicked out. Did they do something wrong?

Let’s read the whole story and the comments.

AITA: son moved out but is telling everyone we kicked him out? Son (20M) isn’t in college. We told him the fall after high school that we would “charge him rent” of $500/mo. That money would be put into a savings account for him, and then when he was ready to move out he would have a nice nest egg to start adulting with.

This is amazing. But her son doesn’t show appreciation.

Last summer I left him my credit card “for emergencies” while we went away on vacation. He spent $3k on clothes, food, etc while we were gone. Obviously none of the purchases were an emergency. And no, he didn’t have permission. We told him he needed to pay us back. He didn’t. He also barely ever paid the $500/mo “rent”. This April we told him he had three months to pay us back half of the money he stole (so $1500) or he had to move out.

He didn’t take it seriously.

May comes, he pays nothing. June comes, he pays nothing. I said “are you looking for a new apartment? Because your deadline to pay us back is 1 month away”. He started screaming that he was moving out. The next morning he and his gf (she was basically living here too) left without a word and haven’t been back since (this was July).

Her son started telling people a different story.

He stopped by one time to pick up some clothes and his PlayStation and he didn’t speak to us while here. We are still paying his cell phone bill. We stopped paying for his car insurance after he moved out. He barely responds to text messages from me or his dad. I found out he is telling everyone that we kicked him out? I honestly didn’t think we were being very strict. But the fact that he basically won’t talk to us now, clearly means he thinks we we’re in the wrong? Were we?! AITA?

Real life is going to be rough for him if he feels this entitled to freebies.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this.

Why pay if he doesn’t even reply their texts?

Someone else agrees.

Yup.

He’s not acting like an adult.

Food for thought.

An interesting take.

“Welcome to the jungle”.

He’s only going to realize how lucky he was when he sees how the real world operates.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a guy who was forced to sleep on the couch at his wife’s family’s house, so he went to a hotel instead.