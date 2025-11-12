Woman’s Boyfriend Consistently Pays $3 To Park Right Outside Her Home, But She Thinks He Should Park Further Down The Street Where It’s Free

How far would you be willing to walk to your destination if you could park for free instead of paying to park?

In this story, one woman thinks it’s reasonable to walk less than a block in order to park for free, but her boyfriend thinks it’s better to pay for convenience.

This disagreement is causing quite a few arguments. Let’s read the whole story.

He Thinks I’m Petty For This My boyfriend comes over quite often to my place. I purposely chose a place to live in LA that has free parking options. The street that I’m directly on is permit only though. It costs $3 if you want to park without a permit on said street.

But there is still free parking available.

HOWEVER, there is free parking not even a full block down that he can park at! I continually ask him to park on the free parking side because money adds up. Every time I ask him to do that he is completely offended and thinks he’s “not worth the $3” and claims I am being “petty” and that he would pay if it was the other way around.

They’ve been arguing about $3 quite a bit.

I just want to take advantage of the fact of FREE parking and save that money for something else! He seriously almost left me multiple times during the evening to go home over this argument. What do you guys think? AITAH?

Is there any way for her to get him a permit so he can park on the permit only side for free? If not, if he’s paying the $3 then it’s his loss and not worth the argument.

Personally, I’d park a little further down the street for free though, because yes, $3 does add up.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

He should pay for his own parking.

Everyone should pay for their own parking.

She’s not petty.

This might be the case.

The weather is pretty pleasant most days of the year, actually.

It’s not petty to prefer free parking.

