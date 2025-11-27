Woman’s Ex Leaves His Car Parked In Front Of A Friend’s House, So She Called A Tow Truck And Reported An Abandoned Vehicle

Imagine finally breaking free from a horrible and emotionally abusive ex boyfriend.

If you had the opportunity to get revenge on him, would you take it, or would you be happy just to be free?

In this story, one woman has the perfect opportunity to get revenge on her ex.

Let’s read all about it.

Towed my ex’s car It took over 6 months of trying to politely ask my emotionally abusive, narcissistic ex to move out of my home. He owed me $2,000 and wasn’t even attempting to give me his half of the bills, spending what money he did have on various drugs, alcohol, and junk food, and not being able to keep a job for more than a few months.

It ended in a blow up (because obviously, he wasn’t going to have it any other way), where he threatened my life. I made a police report and had to get court papers to have him removed.

A few weeks after he left, a mutual friend reached out and said he stayed with them a few nights but went back to his home state, leaving his car parked outside their home. Well a few months pass, he still hadn’t come back to get his car and his plates expired during that time.

Over the weekend I found out he had been talking behind my back and lying about so much more than I had even realized. So I reported his car abandoned and it got towed. Oh and “our” friends are my friends now, none of them even liked him.

