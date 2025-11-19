Woman’s Hubby Said Women Belong At Home, But She Refused To Give Up The High-Paying Career She Loved

Balancing a career and family can be challenging, but it’s even harder when your partner doesn’t respect your ambition.

When one woman’s husband insisted she quit her high-paying job to stay home, she was stunned by his outdated beliefs.

Now she’s stuck between protecting the career she loves and keeping the peace at home.

Read on for the full story.

AITA for not wanting to quit my work position for my husband? I (27F) have been married for 7 years to my (29M) husband. We have a 6-year-old child together, and we have a good marriage.

She also has a career she loves.

I am a petroleum service technician, meaning I work Monday through Friday and sometimes late nights or on-calls for technical problems. Most days and weekends, I’m home before 5, and on-call is not often. I’m very good at what I do and make really good money doing it.

Her husband doesn’t seem to care about this, because he soon asks her to give it up completely.

My husband wants me to quit and work part-time or fewer hours, and his reasoning is because he feels my skills are needed more at home than in the field.

His reasoning for this is even more upsetting.

He believes women should not work at all and that they belong at home. He also makes the same amount of money as me, and he only works Monday through Friday.

Even her six-year-old daughter is more understanding.

Our daughter understands when I have to leave — she knows I help make the world go around — and she doesn’t seem to have a problem when I go or work late.

She knows she doesn’t want to quit, but her husband’s words are starting to get to her.

I really love my career, and I’m not interested in quitting, but I don’t want to choose my work over my family. I feel most respected by my boss and co-workers, and they encourage me to keep getting better and continue doing what I’m doing now. AITA for not wanting to quit my job for my husband?

She’s not asking him to give up his dreams, so why should she have to give up hers?

Redditors chime in.

This woman needs to realize the agency earning her own money affords her.

She needs to think about what kind of example she’s setting for her daughter.

What “skills” is her husband really referring to here?

In this commenter’s mind, it’s a complete no-brainer.

If he didn’t want a successful wife, then maybe he shouldn’t have married her.

This isn’t care — it’s control.

