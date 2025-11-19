Woman’s Hubby Spent Half His Savings On A Designer Bag When She Wanted A PlayStation, So She Ended Up Feeling Resentful And Disrespected

Every couple has different ways of showing love, but sometimes those differences cause more stress than joy.

Her husband thought buying a designer purse would make her happy, even though she clearly stated she would be happier with a new Playstation.

Now she’s struggling with guilt for being honest about her disappointment.

Read on for the full scoop.

AITA for being mad at my husband for buying something so expensive for me? My husband enjoys buying things for people. It’s his love language. However, we are not rich and barely middle class. My husband has been saving up his hard-earned money so we can have a better life, but he kept telling me he wanted to buy me an LV purse.

She tries to set him straight from the start.

I told him several times I didn’t need something designer, and if he wanted to spend money, I would rather have a new PlayStation 5 since I’m still playing on a 4.

At first, she thought she was really going to get one.

Yesterday, he went shopping with my mom and called me in the middle of the day to make it seem like he bought a PS5. I was so excited because I never thought I’d have one and started cleaning off our entertainment stand.

But soon disappointment came crashing in.

When he got home, he handed me the LV bag in front of my mom. I was shocked, a little disappointed, and it showed on my face. I saw the receipt, and this tiny bag cost over $1,500. He said, “See, I knew she’d be mad ‘cause it’s not a PlayStation.”

She didn’t think the purchase was a good choice at all.

I loved the purse, but the price tag shocked me. He spent well over half of his savings on this bag that my phone won’t even fit in. I loved the design and the craftsmanship — it’s beautiful — but it wasn’t me.

She suspects that something far more malicious was at play here.

It honestly felt like I was intentionally disappointed by being given something I very clearly said I didn’t want. Especially since we could have bought three PS5s for that much.

Her husband starts to see the error of his ways.

He called me ungrateful and said the purchase wasn’t for me but to make him feel good about buying me something. He told me this morning that he realized it was too much money and that he’d had a weak moment in the store, but didn’t realize I would be mad about it after he felt sick spending that much to begin with. He said he ordered my PlayStation and we can take the purse back and use the money for a trip or something.

But now she feels guilty about how she acted over the purse.

The only problem is, I feel so terrible that I made him feel bad that I can’t even be excited for my new PlayStation. Am I ungrateful? AITA?

What she really wanted was a partner who listened to her.

What did Reddit think?

Someone in this situation should feel bad, but it’s not her.

There are several glaring red flags in this situation.

Her husband’s actions were just plain malicious.

No one should have to pretend to be happy about receiving a gift they explicitly said they didn’t want.

All relationships have clashes, but this one had a $1,500 price tag.

If you liked that story, read this one about grandparents who set up a college fund for their grandkid because his parents won’t, but then his parents want to use the money to cover sibling’s medical expenses.