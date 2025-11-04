Woman’s Sister Surprised Her With Concert Tickets, But Her Boyfriend Got Upset And Accused Her Of Disrespecting Him

Balancing a relationship can be challenging when you and your partner have different preferences.

This woman’s sister surprised her with an early birthday gift to see a band she loved.

Instead of being happy for her, her boyfriend was really upset. Now, she’s wondering if she was wrong for going to the concert.

Read the full story below for all the details.

AITA for going to a concert my sister surprised me with even though my boyfriend doesn’t like concerts? My sister surprised me with an early birthday gift. She told me Monday that she had something planned involving a band I liked, but she didn’t tell me the details because she wanted it to be a surprise.

This woman told her boyfriend that her sister surprised her with a concert ticket.

On Wednesday, she came over and told me the concert was that night. She had already bought the tickets, parking, everything. When I found out, I immediately told my boyfriend. I said something like, “You’re going to be disappointed in me. I am, too. This was a miscommunication. My sister was trying to surprise me, but didn’t tell me until now.”

But her boyfriend is not fond of attending concerts or public events.

I even told my sister not to do last-minute surprises like this again, because I knew it would cause tension. For context: My boyfriend doesn’t like concerts or public events, and I respect that. But I do enjoy them, and this was a thoughtful gift from my sister. I didn’t want to say no and hurt her feelings, especially since birthdays weren’t celebrated in my family growing up. The last birthday I celebrated was at 13, and it ended badly with abuse from my parents. So this felt really special.

She still went to the concert and had a great time with her sister.

I went to the concert, had a great time with my sister, and was upfront about it with my boyfriend. But he was really upset. He said that I don’t consider him. That saying sorry means nothing if I still go. And that I should have told my sister from the start, “My man doesn’t like this, so I can’t go.” He told me I was working against him and that I can’t expect him to just accept it.

Now, her boyfriend felt disrespected.

I feel torn because I did communicate. I wasn’t sneaky, and I wanted to accept a gift that meant a lot to me. But he feels I disrespected him and didn’t take his feelings into account. So, AITA for going to the concert even though my boyfriend doesn’t approve of concerts?

The concert was a gift for her not her boyfriend. It’s not like she made him go with her. She did nothing wrong. He sounds weirdly controlling.

Let’s see how others reacted to this story on Reddit.

This person shares their honest opinion.

That’s controlling and stupid, says this person.

Short and straightforward.

People are calling out the boyfriend.

Finally, here’s another valid point.

Just because your partner doesn’t like something doesn’t mean you don’t get to enjoy it.

