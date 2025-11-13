Worker Is Fed Up With A Rude And Annoying Coworker, So He Put Beef Gravy In His Coffee And Enjoyed Hearing About The Expletives That Followed

You really shouldn’t mess with someone who has access to drinks or foods you consume.

Fortunately for in this story, the coworker doesn’t seem familiar with that wisdom.

Check out how it came in handy.

I hope you enjoy your “coffee” I once had a co-worker who just wound me up. They were just one of those people I could not get on with and they were very snidy and extremely annoying. They just had to comment on everything I did. Usually a back handed compliment or passive aggressive tone.

The seeds of revenge have been sown.

Wasn’t just with me but quite a few others had the same treatment off them.

Anyway when I eventually handed my notice in, I hatched my plan for revenge. We worked long hours and everyone literally lived off coffee or energy drinks to keep us going through our 13 hour shifts. Achilles heel identified! Their favourite coffee to have at work was a barista style coffee powder, like Nescafe Azera. So, on my last day, I took with me to work a jar of Bisto Best beef instant gravy. Its texture and consistency is powdery and almost on par with the coffee. I emptied out half the coffee into the bin and replaced it with the gravy powder. Giving it a good shake to distribute evenly.

It went according to (disgusting) plan.

The end result was great. Couldn’t notice any change in colour as the coffee powder kinda coated the gravy powder. The only difference was a hint of a beefy smell. I said my goodbyes and left never to return. Obviously I wasn’t there for the result but a colleague text me a few days later to let me know that she heard a loud shot of “**** me, it’s ******* gravy” from the staff room. May not be the biggest win ever, but certainly felt like it at the time. That was a little over 10 years ago and the satisfaction still randomly pops into my head every now and then to provide a lovely warm glow to my day.

