Employee Was Told They Had To Use Their Vacation Time Or They Were Going To Lose It, So They Took A Whole Month Off

Use or lose vacation? I mean, if you insist… “I recently relocated across several states for my company where I’ve worked for the last five years. I now work for corporate, but prior to the move, I was a manager at one of the stores. Now, in retail, there are forever reasons cropping up why it “isn’t a good time” for you to take a vacation, so I had about five weeks saved up.

Prior to accepting the corporate job, one of the first questions I asked was if there would be any changes to my benefits to which I was told, “no.” Anyway, I’m sure you can see where this is going, but as soon as I signed over my life and arrived in Texas, I found out (by accident) that vacation time does not roll over. When I inquired about it, I was informed that the reason my vacation time had been rolling over back home was because it was a state law.

I tried to be reasonable and just talk to HR. I reminded her of how I had specifically asked about changes in benefits before accepting the position and was told there would be none, which was their mistake, but all I wanted was for the company to make it right and let me roll it over one time so that I wasn’t forced to either forfeit thousands of dollars worth of vacation or take over a month off within my first three months in the new position, screwing over my team. She said she’d look into it and there the issue sat. I kept checking in with them and reminding them that the longer this took, the more compressed my time off would have to be if they said no and the harder it was going to be on my team, but it just sat and sat there. Finally, HR said they couldn’t do anything for me and referred me to the appeals process where it sat some more. I finally got my appeal back and it was (predictably) denied, literally citing the reason that it was a rule (yeah, no ****, it’s a rule, that’s why it’s in appeals.) I was told I could appeal the appeal, but it’s going to take up to 60 days and we lose our time at the end of January (LOL).

So, anyway, guess who’s now taking nearly the entire month of January off! This really isn’t that bad of a deal for me, it was part principle and a lot because I was trying to do what was right for the business and my team and not leave them in the lurch. I’ve had my boss looped in on this since it started and fortunately, she has been super cool about it and supportive of my getting to run out my hours but it still sucks for them. I thought HR was there to protect the business?”

