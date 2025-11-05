Young Man Chose To Support His Girlfriend’s Dance Showcase Instead Of His Little Sister’s Recital, So His Mother Tried To Make Him Feel Like The Worst Brother Alive

Family guilt can sneak up on anyone, even when they’re doing what feels right.

One young man thought attending his girlfriend’s showcase over his three-year old sister’s was the mature thing to do, but his mom made sure he felt like the bad guy anyway.

AITA for going to my girlfriend’s dance performance instead of my sister’s? I (19M) have a little sister (3F) who we’ll call “Eva.” Eva dances at the same dance studio as my girlfriend “Brittany” (19F). The studio has a showcase coming up, but there are so many students that they have to split the showcase into two separate days.

Naturally, Eva and Brittany’s performances got put on separate days. I can’t get the whole weekend off from work to see both of them.

I’ve decided to go to Brittany’s performance, as she’s in multiple dances and will be performing a solo piece, whereas Eva has one number and that’s it. There’s also a strong chance Eva won’t even make it onto the stage because she wouldn’t even go near it at their dress rehearsal apparently.

My mom is upset about this. She’s mad that I’m “choosing Brittany over Eva.” She said that I’ve watched B dance a million times — but I’ll never see E’s first-ever performance again. Mom says that I need to be there as a big brother, not a boyfriend.

Whenever the topic of the showcase comes up, she says right in front of Eva, “Well it’s too bad your brother won’t be there to see you, sweetie.” AITA for going to my girlfriend’s performance instead of my sister’s?

What did Reddit think?

