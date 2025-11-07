Young Man Got Frustrated Working As A Trashman In His Parents’ Trash Collection Business, But He’s Thinking About Quitting After Being Called Ungrateful

Working for family can blur the line between personal and professional life.

This man just graduated from high school and started working for his parents in their trash collection business.

He’s been working hard, even asking for longer hours to prepare for his adult responsibilities.

But due to stress and a lack of understanding from his parents, he’s thinking about quitting.

Read the full story below for all the details.

AITA for quitting my families business or being angry at all I’m a trashman that does, of course, trash as a job. I only work with a truck and trailer, and my parents are the owners of this business. I am a new adult, just getting out of high school about six or so months ago. Ever since then, I’ve worked in this business. I truly do enjoy the job, and only a month or so ago, I got a $12/hr raise from them.

This young man was threatened to be fired by his parents.

Just yesterday, my parents threatened to fire me. I know, having your parents as your boss isn’t really recommended or stress-relieving at all. Yesterday was my father’s birthday and also my first day trying my mother’s route along with mine. Which made the day longer. I had asked for the longer hours since I’m preparing to get bills and insurance, as I just got a truck. And my dad talked about giving me a temporary RV with plumbing and such.

Things got heated up, and he started to become frustrated.

Now, I was a bit frustrated, but I kept cool as I called my mom to ask where to find a particular guy’s trash can. Again, I didn’t know the route well, and the GPS sucks. She proceeded to mumble things under her breath like “I don’t need this today.” She continued to grow more and more angry with me. So, admittedly, I got a bit angrier from the interaction.

He also raised his voice to his dad.

I proceeded to mindlessly look around a bit longer until my dad called just a few seconds after my mom’s call. I did have a raised voice, as I had just gotten off the phone with my mom, who was furious with me. So I explained the situation in an angry tone, but afterward sighed and asked more calmly what he needed. Just to find out he had hung up and turned his phone off entirely.

Her mom continued to yell at him, saying he’s ungrateful and stupid.

My dad and I don’t have the best relationship. He’s done it many times before where he gives me gifts. And, only a few days later, proceeds to either threaten or remind me that he bought the gift for me. The reason I mention this is that I just bought one of their trucks for cheaper. Though I could have paid the original price either way. Either way, after that, I’d been yelled at by my mom even more. She said I was being ungrateful and ignorant for not understanding her directions to the guy’s house.

So now, he’s considering quitting his job.

Now, there are arguments about firing me, my hours, and my dad’s birthday. I still gave him my gift and made him his favorite type of cake. Other than that, it’s been a hectic day, and I just don’t know what to do or say. I just need to know if I’m in the wrong in any way. Do I deserve to be fired or should I quit? Am I the jerk for quitting or for being angry in any way at this?

