Young Man Was Given A Huge Amount Of Money By His Grandparents For College, But His Mom Wanted To Get Some Of It For His Half-Sibling’s Medical Needs

WIBTA if I keep siding with my grandparents in my mom’s lawsuit against them? My mom is suing my grandparents so she can get $250k out of college and future funds. These are the funds my grandparents saved for me (17M) and my brother (15M). They’re our dad’s parents. He died when we were little kids. I guess they started saving where he couldn’t.

Mom got married again 4 years after dad died. We have a stepsibling and two half siblings. Mom wants the money from the college and future funds. Because, a year ago, one of my half siblings was diagnosed with a medical condition that can cause massive bone issues. There’s a surgery that can help, but it costs a lot of money. Even with it my half sibling will need a wheelchair and other medical equipment for a while.

My mom wants money for the wheelchair and the surgery. She asked my grandparents for the money 5 months ago, and they said no. Then, she told me and my brother we needed to get the money from her. She said the rest can stay, but she needs the $250k. We said no, and we were grounded for a month.

Mom got a lawyer to try and make my grandparents give her the money. She said anything that was mine and my brother’s, she had a right to decide how it was used. Their lawyer said no. That’s when mom filed the lawsuit. I told her she was wrong when I found out about it. Mom was pretty mad about it. But she was furious when my brother said the same thing. We haven’t wanted her to do this at all.

I told her the money is our grandparents. And our half sibling isn’t related to our grandparents, so why would they pay for this stuff? Mom said that might be true, but we’re our half sibling’s brothers and we should be willing to use the money for a need. She said we should be going out of our way to advocate for our little sibling.

I told her it shouldn’t be on us, and I told her I would always side with my grandparents in this. I told her it wasn’t our fault, and it wasn’t okay to force this like she does. I told her I hoped she’d lose the lawsuit, and she would never get the money from us or our grandparents. My mom has tried to get my grandparents to give in so she can drop the lawsuit.

She and her husband have told me and my brother we should be on their side. And should be helping them in court, not helping our grandparents. Her husband said if we hate them all so much, we should leave, though mom told him no. But she said we should love our sibling enough to hand the money over.

She said my brother, grandparents, and I were only taking dad’s death out on a child. By drawing a line over money that could help improve their life so much. So, AITA?

Money can reveal the difference between need and entitlement.

