Young Woman And Other Female Waitstaff Were Forced By Their Boss To Wear A Cocktail Dress At Work, So She Found A Clever Way To Turn The Tables

Told to ‘dress up’ for sleazy functions When I was 19, I worked at a waterfront bar where harassment was part of the job. KPMG were our neighbors, and the investment wankers were totally entitled. I was waitstaff, which had the added bonus of having to wade through a dance floor with plates only to get grabbed, blocked, and grinded up against.

This young woman and the other waitstaff were told to wear cocktail dresses and heels.

Management would tell us to laugh it off. Then, they decided that for functions, female staff would be required to wear black cocktail dresses with heels. Staff pushed back over the heels. It was an OH&S suit waiting to happen given the wet floors and staircases. So management reluctantly dropped that demand.

She complied with the cocktail dress command but with a twist.

But they were still adamant we had to wear cocktail dresses. I really had no interest in dressing up for the sleazy men that frequented that bar, but for whatever dumb reason I had at 19, I wasn’t quitting the job. So I wore a cocktail dress—a black tube thing. I also decided it was time to grow out my pits.

Now, she was kept in the kitchen whenever there was a function.

They never directly confronted me about my new body hair. They just put me out back to cut lemons for drinks all shift every time there was a function on. I’d do it happily, hanging out with the kitchen staff in my totally inappropriate strapless dress. Those shifts were the best part of the job.

That was a creative way to get away from the rude clients.

Quiet resistance can speak louder than words.

