Young Woman Gets Bullied By Her Mom About Her Weight At A Family Dinner, So She Releases Pent Up Anger In Front Of Everyone
by Ashley Ashbee
Pexels/Reddit
Imagine having a toxic parent who is constantly nagging you about your weight. Would you try to ignore their comments or throw their harsh words back in their face?
In this story, one young woman listened to her mother’s criticism for years, but she recently stood up for herself.
Check out how the full story.
AITA for embarrassing my mom at family dinner?
I have been overweight my whole life.
It’s been something I struggle with a lot because I have ADHD and would use food to balance my feelings a lot.
At the same time I’ve always struggled with “food noise” where my mind is constantly thinking about my next meal or snacks.
Not to try and excuse my weight, but it explains why I so easily got to where I am.
She has made some healthy changes.
I’m now working to lose weight with a dietitian and my boyfriend has supported me the whole way. As of today I’ve lost 5 pounds.
Yesterday, my parents drove across the country to visit everyone as most of my siblings attend the same college as me, and most the extended family lives here as well.
I don’t see my parents often because they live so far away.
During dinner we were catching up. I talked about the projects I’ve done for school and how I joined my city’s women’s hockey team. I always wanted to do hockey and got the chance to so I was really excited.
Her mom turned the conversation to her weights.
That’s when the comments from my mom started.
She said that it was good I was doing a sport to “Take off that college weight.”
My mom has made comments my whole life and as a result I often hear her voice in my head talking about my weight whenever I workout or hit the ice.
It’s gotten worse now that I’m putting more effort into my health.
So she finally takes a stand.
I asked her to not mention my weight because it was not important.
The night went on and my siblings and I joked about having to walk up the steep hill just to get to class.
Then my mom said it would be easier to walk if I lost weight.
My mom and I started arguing with me telling her to stop talking about my weight and her defense was that she was worried about my health.
Some words are so harsh they’re hard to forget.
Here’s where I may be TA. I said “why should I buy you anything if you’re just going to die anyways?”
The context for that question comes from when I was 16. I needed new jeans due to regular wear and tear, on the drive to the store my mom kept going on and on about my weight.
She asked if I cared about living or dying, then asked that question. I remember that drive vividly even 6 years later.
She looked confused so I repeated myself and the context for it.
She got upset and my grandparents looked shocked. Even my dad.
Then came the trauma dump.
I continued, stating that I’ve always hated myself and my weight and I’m desperately trying to love myself without constantly hearing her voice in my head. That I don’t talk to her because I know she’s always going to find a way to make the conversation about my weight.
I got up and left, crying the whole way home.
Instead of digging into some ice cream my boyfriend took me for a walk around a nearby park and held me while I cried.
Her boyfriend sounds like a good guy.
I finally explained the whole context to him and he was angry because I’ve never fully explained my weight issues from my past.
It was really reassuring because my mom would often say I’d never find love with my weight.
Ever since then my phone has been blowing up with texts from family.
AITA?
Her mother sounds horrible. Her boyfriend sounds great.
Young Woman Gets Bullied By Her Mom About Her Weight At A Family Dinner, So She Releases Pent Up Anger In Front Of Everyone
by Ashley Ashbee
Pexels/Reddit
Imagine having a toxic parent who is constantly nagging you about your weight. Would you try to ignore their comments or throw their harsh words back in their face?
In this story, one young woman listened to her mother’s criticism for years, but she recently stood up for herself.
Check out how the full story.
She has made some healthy changes.
Her mom turned the conversation to her weights.
So she finally takes a stand.
Some words are so harsh they’re hard to forget.
Then came the trauma dump.
Her boyfriend sounds like a good guy.
Her mother sounds horrible. Her boyfriend sounds great.
Here is what folks are saying on Reddit.
She had plenty of warnings!
It DOES matter that you told her this!
The effects linger for decades.
Yes! I read this in Bart Simpson’s voice.
I agree with all these adjectives.
Mom, you’re toxic.
If you liked that story, read this one about grandparents who set up a college fund for their grandkid because his parents won’t, but then his parents want to use the money to cover sibling’s medical expenses.
Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:
Categories: STORIES
Tags: · aita, bullying, family dinner, mental health, picture, reddit, rude comments, tension, top, toxic mom, trauma dumping
Sign up to get our BEST stories of the week straight to your inbox.