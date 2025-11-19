Young Woman Insisted On Blow Drying Her Hair In The Middle Of The Night, So Her Roommate Finally Snapped About The Noise Levels

Living with a roommate means learning to share space and respect each other’s routines.

But when one young woman’s nighttime hair-drying habit started clashing with her roommate’s sleep schedule, tension quietly began to build.

What she thought was a harmless part of her routine turned into a huge source of conflict.

Read on for the full story.

AITA for using my hair dryer even though my roommate is asleep? I [F] live with a random roommate [F, international student]. We’ve barely spoken since day one.

Right from the start, it seemed their routines clashed.

Sometimes I need to use my hair dryer, and it happens to be when she’s asleep. I’m not trying to be rude or inconsiderate — it’s just the only time I can fit it into my routine. I try to be reasonable, but I also have things I need to do and can’t always plan perfectly around her sleep.

But she isn’t so sure she should have to drop everything for her roommate’s comfort.

She’s only recently said it bothers her, and I feel like it’s a little unreasonable to expect me to completely change my schedule for someone I barely interact with. I’m not doing this on purpose — it’s just part of my routine. So, AITA for using my hair dryer when my roommate is asleep?

She might not have intended to be rude, but intent doesn’t change the noise level.

What did Reddit think?

Quiet hours are there for a reason.

She needs to start using her hair dryer somewhere else.

Hair dryer hours typically don’t intersect with nighttime hours.

Who would even think to use such a loud appliance this late?

Sometimes being a good roommate means losing a bit of convenience for the sake of peace.

