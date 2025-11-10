Young Woman Refused To Lend Her Phone Charger To Her Mother Who Already Broke One Before, So She Was Accused Of Being Petty And Selfish

Borrowing personal things comes with the responsibility of protecting them.

This young woman has only one charger, and her mother borrows it often.

Her mom broke it, so she wouldn’t let her borrow her new charger.

Now, her mom calls her selfish and badmouths her in front of family members.

AITA for not giving my charger to my mom? I only have one charger that I can use to keep both my phones charged. I let her use my charger in the past. And she ended up not giving it back for like two to three days. When I finally asked for it back, she confessed that she broke it by accident. She just asked to use the one I bought to replace the one she broke.

I told her since it’s the only charger I have, I’m not willing to give it to her. But she can put her phone on the charger while it’s in my room. She totally flipped out at me. Saying I was being petty, disrespectful, and treating her badly.

She even tried to guilt trip me by saying: “If I die like your father did, you’ll feel guilty for treating me like this then!” Or something along those lines. My dad passed away three weeks ago. She’s also badmouthing me to my younger brothers and her husband.

I don’t get it. It’s literally my charger that I paid for with my own money. And I was willing to let her use it. I just didn’t want it out of my sight to minimize the chance of it being damaged. Am I selfish and petty for that, like she says?

This might seem insignificant, but I swear this is how she always gets. I don’t have the energy to kiss up to her. And I’m not really engaging with her either, but that only seems to make her more upset. I don’t think I did or said anything wrong.

Standing your ground may look wrong to those who take advantage of your kindness.

