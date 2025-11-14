Young Woman Watched Her Aunt Exploit Her Father’s Kindness, So She Stopped Cooking for Her And Spoke Up About Her Entitlement

Family generosity can be a beautiful thing… until someone starts taking advantage of it.

AITA for deciding to only cook for my dad and siblings and not share any food with my aunt who lives with us? My aunt and her husband have been staying with us for a while. My dad pays for almost everything, including her husband’s cancer treatment, and they live in his house rent-free.

Despite that, my aunt only cooks for herself and her husband. She doesn’t help around the house, doesn’t cook for my siblings (who don’t have a mom), and never lifts a finger when it comes to daily chores.

Lately, she’s gotten even more disrespectful. She tells my father behind my back that I should live somewhere else so that she can have a room for herself.

I find it incredibly rude and entitled, especially considering everything my dad does for her.

I’ve reached the point where I’m thinking of making it clear that from now on, I’ll only be cooking for my dad and my siblings — and that she and her husband won’t be getting any food I make. I know her husband is sick, but the lack of gratitude and basic decency is unbelievable. AITA?

It’s time to start matching her energy.

Clear boundaries need to be set.

Her dad needs to start chiming in about the disrespect too.

Kicking her out may be harsh, but so is the disrespect everyone is forced to endure.

You know what they say: Don’t bite the hand that feeds you.

