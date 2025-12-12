12-Year-Old Girl Is Sick Of Her Sister’s Bratty Teen Angst, So She Escalates Anonymous Pranks Until Their Mom Almost Calls A Priest

Living with a teenager can be downright frustrating, but there isn’t a lot you can do.

Unless you’re the person in this story. Check out how she confronted her sister’s teen angst head on and anonymously.

I faked a haunting when I was 12 My sister was going through a phase of teen angst and was really a terror to be around, so I retaliated whenever I could in secret, even going as far as gluing all her items down to her dresser with super glue after she was mean to me. She had candles, glued down and glued shut, perfumes glued down and glued shut, even her deodorant was glued down to the dresser and glued shut.

That was just a test. Bigger pranks are about to come.

My parents were also getting aggravated with her so they didn’t even ground me for it, but they did ground me for lying about it when I was confronted by them. We had a family friend pass away abruptly and prior she had been staying with us. She didn’t get along the best with my sister. Our family member Mary was in her last trimester of pregnancy the first few months she was with us, and ended up having her baby and staying with us a bit after until some things happened and she moved out. Later, my sister had been giving me a hard time about something, again. She was ticked off and had stashed some chips in her room so I took them when she wasn’t home and coated them in Cayenne pepper.

The stage was set for a masterpiece of a prank.

Around a week later she asked me if the chips smelled like lemon pepper seasoning to her and that’s when I got the idea.

I agreed and said they definitely had been coated in lemon pepper and that’s odd, and made a joke that Mary was getting revenge for all the times sister was rude to her. After a few days sister was again being a terror and stormed out of the house. I got another idea. Mary’s room hadn’t been fully cleaned out yet so i found some half drunk Diet Coke 2 liters and shoved them under her bed, one in her closet, and one in her dresser to really seal the deal.

The outcome was incredibly satisfying.

The next day she found the one in her dresser and FREAKED out, thinking Mary was haunting her. a few days passed and she found the one in her closet and again freaked out about it. Finally after a month or two when things calmed down, she cleaned her room and Behold: the Diet Coke stash under her bed. At this point she was petrified that Mary was coming back to haunt her because of how she treated her, even tried to convince my mom we needed to hire a priest.

But now the fun is over.

After that i figured I’d relax with the Mary pranks because i was starting to feel bad about it. To this day i don’t think i’ve ever actually told her the truth behind it but she also could’ve forgotten it even happened by now. My mom was eventually told by me what happened and she was mad at me at first but came around and laughed it off sooner or later. Mary and I are sorry about this.

