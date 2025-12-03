A Bank Customer Was Told He Had To Pay An Extra Fee To Pay A Bill In Cash, So He Deposited The Money Into His Account And Paid From There To Avoid The Charge

So, you’re telling me that I gotta pay money…to pay a bill?

Say whaaaaaaaat?

Yeah, folks, that’s what this Reddit user had to deal with and they told folks how they dealt with this issue.

Check out what they had to say!

Bank wanted $5 for paying a $10 bill. “One fine day when the sun was shining and I had some spare money, I stopped by at my bank to pay a bill (this was before any kind of internet banking) for $10, having cash in my wallet.

Huh?

When it was my turn I step to the counter and hand the guy there the bill and my $10, and he replied “That will be a $5 processing fee”, which upon I exclaimed a disbelieving “What?” and he clarified that “When paying bills with cash it’s a $5 processing fee” So, dumbfounded, I stood there for several seconds thinking that’s insanity and way too much of the bill’s cost, I realized he had specified “with cash”, so I asked him “How much does it cost to pay a bill from my bank account?” and he replied “That’s for free”. After thinking for a second I also asked him “And how much does it cost to deposit some money to my bank account?” which he replied “That’s also free” I mulled this information over for a moment then told him “I would like to insert $10 into my account” handing him my ID and bank account details.

Nice one!

He had a small smile and said “yes, sir”. I then told him “I would like to pay this bill from my account” at which point he started laughing and said “Yessir!” And that’s how I paid an $10 bill without having to pay $5 for the pleasure. A small detail here is that I did have money on the account to cover the bill, but that was marked for other expenses. This way I could pay the bill for free and still have the same balance on the account.”

Reddit users shared their thoughts.

This person had a lot to say.

Another individual chimed in.

This Reddit user shared a story.

This person spoke up.

And this reader wasn’t impressed.

Nice work!

They showed them!

If you liked that story, check out this post about a group of employees who got together and why working from home was a good financial decision.