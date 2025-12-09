December 9, 2025 at 4:49 am

A Chevy Owner’s Truck Kept Running After He Took Out The Keys And Disconnected The Battery

by Matthew Gilligan

man holding car keys

TikTok/@stansfordshiflett

I can’t say I’ve ever seen anything like this before!

A man named Stansford took to TikTok and showed viewers that he was having quite a conundrum when it came to his Chevy truck…

He couldn’t get it to turn off!

man holding car keys

TikTok/@stansfordshiflett

The TikTokker showed viewers that he took the keys out of the ignition and he even disconnected the battery.

Stansford said, “Okay, can someone please explain this to me?”

interior of a car

TikTok/@stansfordshiflett

Stansford said, “Keys are out, ignition is turned, it should be off. Battery disconnected, both negative and positive.”

He added, “The fuel pump relay has been pulled, and this thing is still running strong.”

This is pretty wild!

engine of a car

TikTok/@stansfordshiflett

Check out the video.

@stansfordshiflett

♬ original sound – stansfordshiflett

And here’s how viewers reacted.

This person offered some advice.

Screenshot 2025 11 09 at 9.05.25 AM A Chevy Owners Truck Kept Running After He Took Out The Keys And Disconnected The Battery

Another TikTokker made a reference to an ’80s horror movie.

Screenshot 2025 11 09 at 9.05.56 AM A Chevy Owners Truck Kept Running After He Took Out The Keys And Disconnected The Battery

And this individual shared their thoughts.

Screenshot 2025 11 09 at 9.06.05 AM A Chevy Owners Truck Kept Running After He Took Out The Keys And Disconnected The Battery

What the heck is going on with this car?!?!

If you liked that story, check out this one about a delivery driver who gave two weeks notice… so his employer disabled his truck when he was 300 miles from home!

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2025 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter