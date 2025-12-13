A College Student’s Roommate Broke Her Glass Water Kettle, So She Demanded That She Buy Her A New One

What kind of a person thinks it’s okay to break something that belongs to someone else…

AITA for telling my roommate she needs to buy me a new kettle? “My roommate uses a lot of the kitchen stuff I have and technically a lot of the stuff I have I am not allowed to use in the room. The things that matter in this story is my glass kettle and my air fryer. My roommate never really used air fryers before but after seeing how much I used mine and seeing how convenient it is every once in a while she will use it. Now I usually leave it right by my desk but I know room checks are happening this week so after I finish using it, it goes in my closet hidden at the top. Along with my glass kettle right in front of it.

My roommate texted me while I was out asking where it was so she could use it and I told her where it was and a couple minutes later I get a picture and a text saying she was so sorry but she knocked over my kettle and it shattered. When I got back to my dorm I told her it was fine she just had to replace it for me. I had already looked up the one I had it was about 25 dollars. She told me she didn’t have the money to replace it and it was an accident. Now here’s where I feel bad because I know she does struggle with money, and so do I. I told her it didn’t have to be right away but she needs to replace it because she wasn’t careful and broke it, it wouldn’t be fair for that 25 to come out my pocket.

She started saying it was only 25 dollars and was sure I could ask my dad for it (no I couldn’t we are not in a very good place financially right now she doesn’t know that though). I told her if it’s only 25 then she should be able to come up with the money for it. She still is saying she doesn’t have the money and she can’t pay for it. Then she was saying I shouldn’t have put it right in front of the air fryer if I know she’s uses it. Since I technically couldn’t have the kettle I can’t really go to my RA about this. I wanna know if I’m wrong for asking when I know she’s not in a good financial place right now.”

