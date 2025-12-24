A Condo Owner’s Neighbor Left Her With An Inheritance, But The Woman’s Daughter Wants Some Of The Money

Well, this is an interesting story…

WIBTA if I don’t “share” the inheritance that I received from a friend with her daughter? “I (F32) recently came into an inheritance when my neighbor and close friend, Valorie (F68), passed away. I met Valorie when I moved into my condo in 2018 and she became my next door neighbor. Our places are on the top floor and have almost connecting balconies.

We used to spend every Saturday morning outside taking care of our plant babies and chatting. I had learned that Valorie had been a widow since she was 55. I got the impression that she had married young and never had a true chance to learn who she was until after Garry passed away. I had always thought that Valorie was alone in the world. Turns out that Valorie had had one child, a daughter, Sam (F44). However, they had been estranged since the early 2000s. The story that Valorie told me was that Sam had come out when she was just out of high school. That did not sit well with Garry. He told Sam that she was no longer his daughter and kicked her out; telling her to never contact them or come home again.

The whole situation broke Valorie’s heart and it was her biggest regret in life. She told me that she had always wished she had tried to fight for Sam, but in the moment she was so shocked that she watched the whole thing happen without saying a word. When I had first heard that story, I asked if she had ever tried to reach out. Valorie told me that she hadn’t because she didn’t know how to even try. So I did some internet sleuthing and found Sam on Facebook. It turns out that Sam had managed to build a good life for herself. I helped Valorie draft a heartfelt message to Sam. Valorie apologized for everything and told Sam how much her perspectives had changed over the years. Valorie also asked if they could try and build a new relationship. We sent the message and saw that Sam had seen and maybe read the message, but Sam never responded.

About a month ago, I got home from work to find Valorie passed away on her balcony. She had suffered an embolism. I sent the link to her obituary and memorial page to Sam. I didn’t see Sam at the funeral. There is a lawyer handling all of Valorie’s affairs. I thought that I would simply grieve the loss of my friend and eventually would have a new neighbor. I never expected I would be the only person who Valorie mentioned in her will, let alone to have been left everything.

A few days ago Sam messaged me. She was upset and demanded that I give her Valorie’s things. Claiming that I took advantage of an old widow. I was upset when I first read Sam’s message and thought, “who does she think she is? She hasn’t spoken to Valorie in literal decades and never responded when Valorie tried to reach out. Now Valorie is her mother and that entitles her to Valorie’s stuff?” Now I wonder if I should do something for Sam. I go back and forth if Valorie would want me to. Valorie knew where Sam was, so she could have included Sam somehow. The lawyer I talked to said that the inheritance is completely mine and that Sam has no claim, but should I give Sam something?”

