A Construction Foreman Was Hassled By A Contractor Who Wanted To Involve Him In A Corrupt Scheme, So He Gave Him A Lesson That He Wouldn’t Forget

Folks, this story is WILD.

It comes to us from Reddit’s “Malicious Compliance” page and all we can say is that we think you’re gonna be SHOCKED.

Read on and find out what happened!

Corrupt contractor asks help and receives it. “Not my story, but my father’s. This happened about 20-30 years ago in a developing country. My dad used to work for the government as one of the engineering managers for one section of the railway. An expansion on the railway track in his section had started and my father was assigned to deal with the construction planning.

He thought something was off…

One day he was dealing with one of the contractors for the construction and he wasn’t convinced by the contractor’s price. My dad knew very well his trade and he could see that the contractor was trying to overprice him in order to pocket on government funds. My dad had an upper hand in the situation and didn’t give in to the contractor’s price, offering to pay a much lower price instead or else signing with another company.

This was sketchy stuff!

This contractor apparently was not too good at negotiations and spent the rest of the negotiation asking for a hand from my dad and implying that “one hand washes the other” within government businesses. Now, it’s important to say that my father and the contractor were walking along the railroad while having this conversation. It’s also important to say that this track they were on crossed through a very dangerous neighborhood controlled by a drug cartel. This cartel was known for harshly retaliating against criminals in their area because they didn’t want cops showing up and messing up with their business. One known retaliation against robbery was cutting off the robbers’ right hand. You probably can see where this is going now. While walking along the railroad the contractor started to get very irritated demanding my father to give him a hand with the price.

OMG.

Coincidentally, when my father looks at the ground he sees a severed hand. That wasn’t the first time he had seen that so without skipping a beat my dad grabbed the hand and tossed it in the contractor’s direction saying that he could have it. The contractor had a mix of confusion, shock, and disgust on his face that my father always laughs at when remembering this story. Apparently having a hand thrown at was enough to make the contractors see it was futile to negotiate and he signed on my father’s much lower offer.”

Here’s what folks had to say on Reddit.

This person spoke up.

And another Reddit user had a lot to say.

That guy definitely didn’t see that coming!

If you liked that post, check this one about a guy who got revenge on his condo by making his own Christmas light rules.