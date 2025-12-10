A Contractor Tried To Tell His Company That Buying An Electric Truck Wouldn’t Be Impractical, But They Wouldn’t Listen And It Didn’t Go Well For Them

Hey, I’m all for electric vehicles, but if someone who works as a truck driver tells the higher-up at his company that he doesn’t think an electric truck is good for what they do…they should probably listen to him.

That’s what happened in this story from Reddit: take a look and get all the details below!

Charge truck battery at point B, because it’s cheaper. “This isn’t my story, but a friend’s, who’s a truck driver. Recently the contractor company said friend’s boss works with got an electric truck. This is a big company, they already got a few of them, but at a different location, where charging is far easier due to many stations around. Because it “seems” to go well (yeah “seems”, because next year the electric trucks won’t be exempt from paying tolls and mind you an electric truck costs twice as much as a full option Scania), they thought it’d be a great idea and good promo to get another E-Truck at the location my friend works at.

There was a problem…

Only before ordering nobody checked on charging stations or even the distances and roads this guy drives, only that his hometown is practical for their endeavor. Now comes the good part; turns out we ain’t got many stations that can charge a truck. I am no electrician by any means, but I’d still consider myself technically apt, so I (yes, I went through the hassle to talk to this company) tried explaining that charging a battery is like filling a barrel, only that you attach the hose to the bottom, so you NEED a certain amount X of base pressure to get that **** flowing and because most charging stations only pack 75-150kW that’s a no-go (for a TRUCK). The only 300kW station in the area is located in the next city, not too far, but traffic SUCKS. Imagine driving an hour to make a 10 mile distance.

This didn’t sound good.

But management had other problems ENTIRELY; turns out their problem was that the 300kW station charges, dunno the exact value, methinks like 80ct/kW, the 150kW station, however, costs only 65ct/kW, so they DEMANDED he charge the truck where it’s cheaper. And here it gets even better; this here is the reason, why I tried reasoning with them, to no avail of course. Not every charging station is built to accommodate a truck. Not even the ones that pack 300kW. Which means my man here has to first find an empty space to leave his trailer. Once you’re done with that, you still gotta find an empty lot to park and charge. And once you’re there, there’s still the possibility of someone parking next to you and grabbing the second charging cable of the station, which then halves the performance to 75kW. Just for reference; even charging at a 300kW station takes 2 hours. So after our arguments hit a brick wall, he gave in. “You want me to waste valuable time on a **** poor charger, just cause it’s a little bit cheaper?! Fine.” Next day he proceeds to charging, after 2 or 3 hours the office gets the jitters, because work keeps piling up and they can’t always manage to bring the freight in time, so they call him “Aren’t you done charging, yet?!” “Nope, not even close, buddy.” “When the **** are you planning on returning?! We need you at work. You know a truck only brings in money when it’s rolling, not parking.”

Not his fault!

“I ain’t the one that came up with the idea to charge TRUCK at a 150kW station, you sent me here! I tried explaining it you, but you wouldn’t listen. And unless you want me to come over just to look for the next charging station, you’ll have to wait.” “How long?” – “Welp, I just hit the 17% mark so I’m gonna be here for a while.” He was camped out there the whole day, didn’t get anything done and at the end the battery still wasn’t fully charged. They never bothered him again.”

Let’s see what readers had to say about this.

This person had a lot to say.

Another individual weighed in.

This Reddit user didn’t hold back.

Another individual was impressed.

And this reader shared their thoughts.

He tried to tell ’em…

But they wouldn’t listen!

Thought that was satisfying? Check out what this employee did when their manager refused to pay for their time while they were traveling for business.