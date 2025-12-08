A Customer Said Her Brow Wax And Tint At A JCPenney Store Didn’t Go As Planned

Well, this took an unexpected turn…

A woman named Chloe showed TikTok viewers how her brow wax and tint at a JCPenney location went sideways in a hurry.

The text overlay on Chloe’s video reads, “She left hair dye on my brows for 40 minutes.”

Chloe said the worker had a bottle of all-purpose cleaner on the table while she was getting worked on and she used it to get the dye off of her face.

Chloe showed viewers how things looked after the worker was done with her brow wax and tint, and let’s just say that it wasn’t exactly pretty…

In the text overlay, she wrote, “The consequences of going to JCPenny’s for a wax and tint.”

And in the caption, Chloe informed viewers, “I should have known better.”

Here’s the video.

And this is what folks had to say on TikTok.

This person didn’t hold back.

Another viewer spoke up.

And this individual shared their thoughts.

Well, that certainly took an unusual turn…

If you liked that story, check out this video from a former Chipotle employee who reveals how the company cheats customers out of food.