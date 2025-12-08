December 8, 2025 at 8:55 am

A Customer Said Her Brow Wax And Tint At A JCPenney Store Didn’t Go As Planned

by Matthew Gilligan

woman getting her brows waxed

TikTok/@fake_chloe_mooney

Well, this took an unexpected turn…

A woman named Chloe showed TikTok viewers how her brow wax and tint at a JCPenney location went sideways in a hurry.

woman getting her brows waxed

TikTok/@fake_chloe_mooney

The text overlay on Chloe’s video reads, “She left hair dye on my brows for 40 minutes.”

Chloe said the worker had a bottle of all-purpose cleaner on the table while she was getting worked on and she used it to get the dye off of her face.

woman getting her brows waxed

TikTok/@fake_chloe_mooney

Chloe showed viewers how things looked after the worker was done with her brow wax and tint, and let’s just say that it wasn’t exactly pretty…

In the text overlay, she wrote, “The consequences of going to JCPenny’s for a wax and tint.”

And in the caption, Chloe informed viewers, “I should have known better.”

woman with a shocked expression

TikTok/@fake_chloe_mooney

Here’s the video.

@fake_chloe_mooney

I should have known better 💀💀 #fyp #browsgonewrong #jcpenney #eyebrows #sendhelp #onestarreviews #brexit

♬ wii – かざ

And this is what folks had to say on TikTok.

This person didn’t hold back.

Screenshot 2025 11 09 at 8.36.04 AM A Customer Said Her Brow Wax And Tint At A JCPenney Store Didnt Go As Planned

Another viewer spoke up.

Screenshot 2025 11 09 at 8.36.15 AM A Customer Said Her Brow Wax And Tint At A JCPenney Store Didnt Go As Planned

And this individual shared their thoughts.

Screenshot 2025 11 09 at 8.36.28 AM A Customer Said Her Brow Wax And Tint At A JCPenney Store Didnt Go As Planned

Well, that certainly took an unusual turn…

