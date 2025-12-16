A Customer Was Treated Rudely By A Bank Employee, So They Closed Their Account And Didn’t Hold Back When They Kept Getting Surveys About The Business

Jeez, some banks just don’t get it...

Sure I’ll take that survey again and again. “One of my banks merged and then closed the branch that was in my town. The closest branch was a 30 minute drive so I did all my banking on line. At some point I had to do something and online wasn’t working out so I drove to the closest branch.

I stood in line, got to the counter and was told ‘You could have done this online.’ I got mad about this comment probably more than I should have but okay, let’s play. Me: You know I tried for about 15 minutes and kept getting an error so I waited until this morning, tried again, got the same error and decided to drive a half hour for help. CSR: You could have called the toll free number for assistance. Me: Or I could have come here for help. CSR: Yes but calling might have solved the issue.

Me: Ok let’s do this instead. Let’s close the accounts and that’ll solve the issue. At this point the manager steps in and tries to sooth things over. Nope. ‘You know there’s no reason for me to have to spend a hour of my time driving to and from a bank. I could move this money to AA, BB, CC, or DD which are all 6 minutes from my house.’ Manager closes out the accounts, gives me a check, and out I go. Drive back to my town and throw the money in another bank. Then I get an email asking me to take a survey so I did and noted all the above. The next day I signed into my account online and it generated another survey request. I clicked in and took the survey again and copied and pasted the replies to a Google Doc. That way when I checked my account on line every single day and a new survey request was made every single day I could take it in a minute.

So far I’ve done it daily for over a month. Why keep asking for my opinion so who am I not to oblige?”

