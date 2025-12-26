A Dad Discovered The Girl Babysitting For Him Brought A Dog Into His House Without Permission, So He Kicked Her Out And Refused To Pay Her

Well, this was a big screw-up.

Call me crazy, but it’s probably not a good idea to bring a strange dog to a house where you’re babysitting a kid…and to do it without the permission of the parents.

Doh!

But that’s what we’re dealing with here, folks.

Check out what this dad had to say on Reddit and see if you think he took things too far with his babysitter.

AITA for asking the babysitter to leave and not paying her after her dog came over? “My (38M) wife (28F) planned a night out with friends. We have a 13 month old, so we got our babysitter (20F) to come over for the night. We expected to be home around midnight so we were paying for around 5-6 hours at 20 bucks an hour. She comes over, we thank her, and we Ubered to meet up. My stupid self forgot my wallet at home about 15 minutes away. I ended up ordering an Uber to take me home so I could run in and grab my wallet. My wife stayed back and I planned to head back ASAP.

What’s this?

I come home and there is a black lab in my living room. I do not have pets, my wife and I don’t ever want pets. At the current age of my son, I don’t want pets around him. I asked her where this dog came from. She says its hers and her boyfriend dropped it off with dinner he brought her. She assured me the dog was kid friendly. She said the dog was 11, it was just an old dog that would just be chilling.

He wasn’t okay with this.

I told her this was not okay and started lecturing her. I could tell she felt like she did nothing wrong and tried stating her case. I asked her to leave and told her I would not be paying her. I kicked her out of the house. She proceeded to argue, but I wasn’t having any of it. She wanted her money. I called my wife and let her know what happened. I ended up staying home for the night. The babysitter texted us continuing to defend herself and asking to be paid her 120 bucks she was expecting. I also don’t plan to use her in the future. AITA?”

This babysitter needed a serious wake-up call after making this big mistake.

