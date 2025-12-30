A Driver Parked In A Spot On A Public Street, But Another Person Demanded They Move Their Car Because It Was For Hotel Guests Only

What ever happened to the lost art of MINDING YOUR OWN BUSINESS?

Public parking is for paying customers only. “I live in an apartment district thats a mix of big old Victorian Mansions and early 20th century apartment buildings. Some blocks, like my block, are made up of these apartments, some blocks still retain the old mansions while most are a mix of the two. This story took place in front of a fancy boutique hotel that consists of four restored Victorian mansions and plays an important part in why the drama happened. I work security and last night I took an extra shift guarding an auto port overnight (which lasted much longer thanks to the lazy dude who showed up 4 hours late.)

Anyway I had just gotten back to my neighborhood when I found a sweet spot on the next street from mine. It was in the free parking half of the street and was a short two minute walk to my front door. I snag the spot then go through my routine of packing up my stuff and finally getting out of my car when a BMW pulls up behind me. Now there is enough space for one more car behind me but for whatever reason it’s designated as meter parking and since a lot of people get tickets I thought I’d try to help this guy out. Me: CW Dumb *** BMW Driver: DA

Me: “Hey buddy. Just a heads up, but you gotta feed the meter from that spot.” DA: “Where does it say that?” Me: (points to obvious sign everyone seems to miss.) DA: “Oh well then I’ll just take the spot your parked in.” Me: “You’ll be waiting a long time, buddy. Besides I got here first and street parking is first come, first served.” I should note that I was already mad and like half asleep at this point and my patience was already pretty thin. DA: “No you have to move. This parking is for paying guests only.”

Me: “It’s a public street. As in, a street that’s open for public use, not entitled stupid people who drive BMWs.” DA: “EXCUSE ME! I want to speak to your manager! I’m a paying guest and it’s your job to keep me happy!” Me: “I don’t work here, I live around here, you dumb ***.” He said something else but by this point I had already used all the cares I had to give, stuck my headphones in my ears and walked away. The funny part is had he just turned his head he would have seen the big parking lot behind the mansions that the hotel uses for guest parking.”

