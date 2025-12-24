A Duplex Owner Got Tired Of People Parking In The Yard On His Property, So He Put Up No Parking Signs And Threatened To Tow Their Cars

If you own property, you can do WHATEVER you want with it, right?

Well, within reason…

And it sounds to me like the guy who wrote this story on Reddit isn’t doing anything wrong…but his neighbors don’t see it that way.

Check out what he had to say and see what you think.

AITA For Enforcing No Parking on My Private Property? “I am staying in a duplex that I’ve had for almost a year. The duplex is on a narrow drive with only a few houses that comes to a dead end. Because of this, there is extremely limited parking on my street. The prior tenant lived in the duplex for about 10 years and allowed people to park on his side yard and even part of his front yard that aligned with the street.

They’re not having it…

When I moved in, I was not happy that people were parking in my front yard. The more I lived there, the more it bothered me. So as the months went on, I started to write notes and place them on people’s cars asking them to please not park on my front yard. The biggest offenders were my across-the-street neighbors. One day when I came home from the gym, a car was parked on my front yard. With some of my adrenaline still flowing, giving me a bit of extra confidence, I decided to knock on their door. I asked if the car on my yard was theirs, and without me even asking them to move it, they very politely said “Oh ****, that’s so-and-so’s, I’ll have them move it.” I said thank you, and went about my night. Since then, no one has parked there and the lawn which was once dead in that area, has started to re-grow. The property looks a lot nicer now. This has been my first home with a yard, since I’ve always lived in apartments before. So I’ve been slowly accumulating lawn tools and making the property look nicer and nicer. I have finally gotten around to cleaning up the side yard, which I wasn’t entirely sure was mine until I asked my landlord about it a couple weeks ago.

They put a stop to this.

The side yard is mostly dead from people parking on it for years, so I decided to put up “No Parking, Private Property” signs on my fence to let people know not to park there. I figure if people stay off of it for awhile, the lawn may recover just like my front yard did. Well tonight, two cars parked literally right in front of one of my no parking signs. I was pretty livid, as this was a blatant disregard for the signs, and somewhat of a middle-finger to me. I printed out a couple of notes warning them not to park there or I would have them towed next time, and went out there to place the notes on their cars. As I was doing so, a middle-aged lady came out of her house.

Here we go…

She said those were her kids’ cars and they had been parking there for years. She said she didn’t know who I was but it was pretty inconsiderate of me to just post signs up when I am so new to the neighborhood and other people have lived here for decades. I told her that I didn’t mean to offend her, but people parking their cars there are destroying the side yard and I may want to plant some flowers there eventually. She then said that I should have knocked on everyone’s door and introduced myself first and told them what I was doing. I said fair enough, but on the flip side, you could have knocked on my door and asked me about the signs instead of completely disregarding them and parking there anyways. AITA for putting up no parking signs on my side yard?”

Here’s what folks had to say on Reddit.

This person said he’s NTA.

Another reader agreed.

This individual shared their thoughts.

And this person spoke up.

It’s his property and he can do what he wants with it!

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a daughter who invited herself to her parents’ 40th anniversary vacation for all the wrong reasons.