A Former Disney Theme Park Performer Sounded Off About Guests Who Heckle the Actors

Jeez, some people can be such HUGE CREEPS.

An ex-performer at a Disney theme park named Kayla posted a video and talked about the kind of behavior she saw at her old job that made her furious.

Specifically, she called out park visitors who mess with performers who are just trying to do their jobs and entertain guests.

Kayla addressed a video where an actor playing the role of Ariel from The Little Mermaid was being bothered by a fan.

She said, “It’s a power dynamic imbalance that makes this video incredibly violating. She’s on the clock and can’t fight back.”

Kayla added, “My video aims to spread awareness in case someone else sees that video and tries to do the same thing, thinking it’s funny. It’s disrespectful to the professionals you paid to see, so do better.”

In the video’s caption, Kayla wrote, “They did NOT have permission from the performer to do this “skit”. Ariel was blindsided & STILL crushed it. If everyone was friends & the performer gave consent prior, that’s different. This is not the case.”

Kayla continued, “Not to mention the queue full of kids behind them waiting to meet Ariel, watching their hero get bullied. Keeping the video up is inspiring other people to emulate this behavior & get their 5 seconds of fame too & that is NOT the message we need to send to other random guests.”

Check out the video.

@kayla.g21 they did NOT have permission from the performer to do this “skit”. Ariel was blindsided & STILL crushed it. (If everyone was friends & the performer gave consent prior, that’s different. This is not the case) Not to mention the que full of kids behind them waiting to meet Ariel, watching their hero get bullied. Keeping the video up is inspiring other people to emulate this behavior & get their 5 seconds of fame too & that is NOT the message we need to send to other random guests. ♬ Quirky Suspenseful Indie-Comedy(1115050) – Kenji Ueda

Now let’s see what viewers had to say about this.

What kind of a person would do this?

How rude!

