A Fresh Krispy Kreme Donut Is Delicious, But They Can Go Stale Quickly. That’s Why This Walmart Customer Is Showing How Old The Donuts At The Store Are.

Krispy Kreme donuts are among the most popular you’ll ever find. It is fun watching them get made at one of the stores, but they can still be good when bought at a gas station or Walmart.

One former employee, however, says that they aren’t a good quality donut, and they should be avoided.

He made a video while shopping at Walmart, which began with him saying, “Alright, you all know I used to work at Krispy Kreme. If you didn’t, now you do. So, Walmart has a deal with Krispy Kreme. Now, I’ve said that Krispy Kreme, at least the one that I worked at, is awful.”

Many employees hate the place where they used to work.

He goes on, “So, delivered fresh daily from your local shop, right?” He read that right off the sign at Walmart.

But then he picks up a box of donuts and shows the tag, “What the **** is the date on that? January 1st, 2025. I’m recording this October 30th, 2025.”

If that is accurate, it is pretty gross, but honestly, it looks like the label was just cut wrong, and it should have been 11/1/2025.

Then he says, “Do not buy these Krispy Kreme donuts. As someone who used to work there, do not drink their soda, all that stuff is rotted out, it’s gross, they never change it, ok? It is the stickiest place you could work.”

I’m sure it is pretty sticky and gross back there, but that is because of how much sugar is used, and it is going to get everywhere. These shops are definitely inspected regularly, so they can’t be that unsafe.

The video ends with him saying, “There was roaches, guys, there was a livestream you can find it where I’m live streaming at work where there was roaches.”

Ok, that is just gross. Sadly, any place where there is food can get pretty gross pretty fast.

And of course, it is generally a good idea to avoid any donuts if you want to be healthy.

Watch the full video for yourself and see what you think.

Never look into how food is made, it is always gross.

