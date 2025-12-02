December 2, 2025 at 2:47 am

A Game System Repairman Talked About A Common Problem He Sees In PlayStation 5 Consoles

by Matthew Gilligan

man talking about playstation

TikTok/@the.board.repair.guy

Gamers, this video is for you!

A fella who repairs game systems for a living posted a video on TikTok and gave PlayStation 5 owners some advice that he thinks will save them all a big headache.

man talking to tiktokkers

TikTok/@the.board.repair.guy

The TikTokker showed viewers the inner workings of a PlayStation 5 console and said, “If you have a PS5, do yourself a favor. Lay it flat.”

He said that the PS5 consoles he sees with problems have all been set up vertically by their owners.

The man showed viewers part of the device and said, “Here, we have the bottom of the console, and notice right here…Yeah, that’s a dry spot.”

photo of a game system

TikTok/@the.board.repair.guy

He continued, “The liquid metal, over time, pools at the bottom. Now I’ve sucked some of this up already, but that’s a dry spot, and the start of oxidation. Lay it flat. Your console will thank you.”

The more you know…

photo of a playstation

TikTok/@the.board.repair.guy

Let’s take a look at the video.

@the.board.repair.guy

PS5 – lay it flat! #ps5 #repair #tiktoktech

♬ original sound – The Board Repair Guy 🇨🇦

And this is what folks had to say on TikTok.

This viewer chimed in.

Screenshot 2025 11 02 at 8.50.36 AM A Game System Repairman Talked About A Common Problem He Sees In PlayStation 5 Consoles

Another individual had a lot to say.

Screenshot 2025 11 02 at 8.51.04 AM A Game System Repairman Talked About A Common Problem He Sees In PlayStation 5 Consoles

And this TikTokker spoke up.

Screenshot 2025 11 02 at 8.51.40 AM A Game System Repairman Talked About A Common Problem He Sees In PlayStation 5 Consoles

If you’re a gamer, this is great advice from an expert!

