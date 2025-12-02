A Game System Repairman Talked About A Common Problem He Sees In PlayStation 5 Consoles

Gamers, this video is for you!

A fella who repairs game systems for a living posted a video on TikTok and gave PlayStation 5 owners some advice that he thinks will save them all a big headache.

The TikTokker showed viewers the inner workings of a PlayStation 5 console and said, “If you have a PS5, do yourself a favor. Lay it flat.”

He said that the PS5 consoles he sees with problems have all been set up vertically by their owners.

The man showed viewers part of the device and said, “Here, we have the bottom of the console, and notice right here…Yeah, that’s a dry spot.”

He continued, “The liquid metal, over time, pools at the bottom. Now I’ve sucked some of this up already, but that’s a dry spot, and the start of oxidation. Lay it flat. Your console will thank you.”

