A Gamer Paid For An Out-Of-State Friend To Fly In For A Meet Up, But Now He’s Mad That The Guy Hasn’t Paid Him Back Any Money He Borrowed

AITA for telling my friend to get a job and pay me back? “About a year and a half ago, in July 2024, my (23M) gaming friend group (22M, 22M, 26M, 23M, 24M) and I decided to do our first big meet up. There are six of us, and this is our first time meeting in person. We decided that the place to meet would be in the city where two of us currently live. Two people drove in, one south of us in the same state and the other in the state next door, while the other two flew in from other states.

We have all known each other for about 10 years and have grown close over this time. The friend in question here is Chris, who flew in from Texas. I met Chris way back, playing Destiny on the PS4 through people at the time. We clicked almost instantly and have been close friends since. While growing up, we talked about our family hardships, childhood traumas, relationship problems, our struggles, etc. So we’ve knocked down quite a few barriers. Now, when it came to this big friend meet up, Chris was having a hard time getting a plane ticket, because just been fired from his job and he didn’t have the money.

So he asked me to spot him, and I gladly obliged because I didn’t want him to miss something like this. So I paid for his $400 ticket, and we all met up and stayed at my place for a week. Now, since people had travel expenses and had to take time off work since everyone in the group is employed (except Chris), I paid for things like groceries, some outings such as dinner and an amusement park. But when it came to splitting the check at times, I covered Chris’s end every time because he didn’t have the money once again. After the meet up was all over and we were saying our goodbyes, Chris told me that he would pay me back all the money that I covered for him. I said he didn’t have to worry about the dinner expenses or anything like that while he was here. I just told him to pay me back for the plane ticket when you can, there’s no rush.

Fast forward to now, Chris has yet to pay me back for the plane ticket, and has yet to get a job for over a year and a half, since the meetup. Last night I asked him about getting a job and paying me back, and he said he can’t find a job. He puts in 300+ applications, zero responses (even though he has been in the hiring process multiple times and has turned down the job because he “didn’t like it”). He relies on his mom’s car and has no money to Uber to a job. So I told him straight that he needs to get his **** together, basically.

I care about Chris and his well-being, so I gave him some tough love and told him he can’t be living like this and needs to get out there and do what it takes to get a job. But every time I gave some sort of solution, he would say, “How am I supposed to do that with no car, money, etc.” all while yelling. I don’t even care about the money he owes me, but it sorta sucks that I went so out of my way for him and he can’t step up to the plate for himself. Walk into a restaurant and fill out an app to wash dishes, do something!”

