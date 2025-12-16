A Group Of Teenagers Was Hanging Out In The Rain, But When A Man Annoyed By Their Noise Decided To Splash Them With His Car, It Backfired

When you’re a teen, you laugh at social norms.

In today’s story, a former teenager shares about the day a stranger tried ruining his and his friend’s fun day outside, when suddenly, he was the one having his day ruined.

Talk about an uno reverse card.

Read the whole story and see what happened.

How about you don’t try to ruin someone’s day? It happened around 12 years ago. I (29M, then 16) was going home in the rain with my friends from school. As you know, teenagers are a bunch of chaotic gremlins that cause mayhem when in groups. They walk in the rain, sing loud when having fun, climb trees, etc.

But this usually bothers adults.

This particular afternoon wasn’t raining hard, it was falling droplets, so we didn’t require an umbrella.

The curbs, however, were drowning with the amount of water running down those street drains.

Then it comes a car. The streets were large enough to fill with two cars side by side, and even a third, so this car didn’t need to even touch the curb water, but this dude swerved out of his way to drench us. And I mean it, he wanted us to evolve back into fish with the speed he picked up.

They were faster.

As soon as we saw the dude accelerating, we grabbed whoever was not paying attention and pushed near the wall, because we thought he was gonna hit us, not splashing some dirty water. My particular group of friends always kept to ourselves and made fun of each other, not outsiders. I think this is what God or another higher being used to apply judgement in that situation. I remember thinking about my dog waiting for me at home while I held one of my friends in front of me with my back turned to the car. Suddenly, a really loud ‘clunk’ noise and a little water splashed my rear end.

The guy was about to learn a lesson.

We looked back, and the car was standing next to us, smoke coming from the tires (I think? Either there or somewhere else) and the lower front of the fender caved in. We were saved from this particular tsunami thanks to our city inferior infrastructure. Water drainage was a problem in some places, so people used to put stuff in drains to prevent leaves and things from blocking the water. This time was a metal rod sticking out of the drain. The impact caused the rod to break in half, not before reshaping dude’s fender and cracking the pavement.

They didn’t make it easy for him.

When we saw that, my friends made sure to try and humiliate the man by pointing and laughing so theatrically loud that we almost forgot the fear we felt. Dude was MAD but what was he gonna do? Beat a buncha kids? The impact site was fixed not too long ago, but the lesson we all got was: Don’t be an ******* in the rain, and don’t try to screw a bunch of teens minding their business.

Life itself is a school.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this.

Yup.

Party animals!

Someone shares a similar story.

He really illustrated the feeling.

Another reader shares a story.

Not cool.

Carmageddon of judgment arrived for that guy.

If you liked that post, check out this one about an employee that got revenge on HR when they refused to reimburse his travel.