A Home Depot Customer Found Out That Shoppers Can Return Deceased Plants

Learning what you can and can’t return at various stores can be pretty enlightening…

And sometimes, it can be pretty WEIRD.

A man named Noah took to TikTok to let viewers know that Home Depot allows customers to return dead plants to its stores.

Noah said that a Home Depot worker told him that customers can return plants within one year, as long as they have a receipt.

Noah said, “How is that possible? What if I buy a plant and then take some leaves and propagate it myself and then return the plant?”

In the video’s caption, he wrote, “This is the wildest news I’ve heard this week.”

You learn something new every day…

