A Homeowner’s Girlfriend Might Be Moving In With Him, But He Doesn’t Want To Give Up Either Of His Parking Spots

What’s more important, a parking spot or your significant other?

Well, I guess it depends on who you talk to…

And this guy sounds like he’s on the fence!

Read this story from Reddit and check out what he had to say.

WIBTA if I don’t let my girlfriend park in the garage after she moves in? “I (32/M) have been dating my girlfriend (29/F) for a year and a half. Her lease is coming up for renewal in a few months and I was thinking of asking her to move in with me. We spend most of our time at my house anyway as I live alone in a house I bought and she has roommates at her apartment.

Here’s the problem…

I have a two car garage. There are two cars in there. One is my Honda Civic that I use for my day to day stuff and I also have a 1980 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am. This was my dad’s car, who passed away a few years ago. I don’t drive it much but I do like to keep it in good condition.

He’s conflicted about this.

There is street parking available, which is where she usually parks when she comes over, but I guess I feel a little bit like an ******* if I tell her she can’t park her car in the garage after she moves in because I’m already using both spots. Also, being on NextDoor I do see car break-ins from time to time.”

And here’s what people had to say on Reddit.

This person said he’s acting like an *******.

Another individual agreed.

This Reddit user shared their thoughts.

Another reader weighed in.

And this individual spoke up.

This might lead to some friction between these two lovebirds…

If you liked that story, read this one about grandparents who set up a college fund for their grandkid because his parents won’t, but then his parents want to use the money to cover sibling’s medical expenses.