A McDonald’s Customer Got Overcharged, So They Called Their Bank To Get Involved And Held Up The Drive-Thru When They Didn’t Get A Refund

We don’t do refunds here. “I was racing between things one day, and didn’t have much time for lunch. At the time McDonald’s wasn’t absurdly expensive, and one was on the way to my next stop so I decided to hit the drive through up so I could eat on the way. I placed my order for a Medium McThing and got asked if I wanted a large (which most McDonalds don’t do anymore) and I said no. When I got to the window to pay the price seemed high which I thought was odd but maybe I just did the mental math on the taxes wrong or mis-remembered the price of the item. And then the cashier didn’t hand me a receipt. Weird as well, but whatever.

When I got to the window to receive my food it all clicked as they handed me a large. Which I politely declined as I really had no interest in paying 2 dollars for a few more fries and soda. At this point the manager appeared and stated, “We don’t do refunds here.” That was when I realized what was going on. Having worked fast food before they were probably doing some sort of ‘upcharge’ competition, ring up the most larges and you/that manager get a reward. I was slightly flabbergasted but the manager repeated that nope, no possibility of a refund.

I politely smiled and said, “That’s okay. I’ll call my bank on speaker to do a charge back. I’ll need you to talk to them. Since it’s on speaker you can just tell them you can’t do refunds.” And then proceeded to sit at the window, calling my bank, during lunch hour at a very busy drive through. Turns out they can do refunds, and they can do them so fast I didn’t even make it through the phone tree. And yes, I did file a complaint with corporate but it’s not like that actually does anything.”

