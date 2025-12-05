A Military Contractor’s Boss Wouldn’t Listen To Them About Missing Inventory, So He Wrote An Honest Report About What Was Going On And The Boss Was Fired

There are some bosses out there who just can’t bring themselves to listen to their underlings…

And that’s not a good thing, folks!

In fact, it’s pretty darn BAD.

Check out what this Reddit user had to say about a boss who probably should’ve paid attention to what he had to say.

Was forced to do a task. Got my entire Chain of Command fired. “I’ve been serving in a certain military branch for 5 years and I’m nearing the end of my contract. So the “give a care” is completely gone. I’m in charge of inventory of specific pieces of equipment. Smaller pieces that are used by many people at my job. From time to time these pieces “disappear”.

They were getting ripped off.

Most of the time that just means things are misplaced, but we just got out of a certain period where we had MANY hired contractors at our job that tend to take things. Now every once and a while we conduct an inventory of these pieces of equipment for accountability reasons. When we lose things, it looks very bad on my work. More specifically, bad on my bosses. So I prepared the inventory and was startled by the amount of missing pieces. I did everything I needed to do and presented the inventory to my boss. He didn’t believe we had so many pieces missing and asked for me to inventory them again. so I did, got the same number, and put the inventory in his inbox.

And again…

Few months go by and I get the same thing. “There can’t be that many! Do another one.” So I’m very compliant and do it again, and again…..and again. This gets dragged on over a year and I’m starting to notice something. My boss is about to leave soon and he is deliberately pushing this off to the next guy to cover himself. So last week I was sleeping since I work nights and I’m woken up. My boss tells me I have to do a specific survey with my co-workers that will get sent up to the head honcho. This survey allows the small guy have a voice directly to the top.

You got it!

I tell him that I have the night watch, but he doesn’t care and demands I go and do this survey. Fine. Before the survey starts our boss tells us we need to be completely honest and all these surveys are anonymous. Rad. I wrote down what had been happening with the inventory and directed where they could find the documentation of the done inventories. Fast forward to yesterday. All my bosses are fired and now I’m reporting to new people who are now fixing the issues with the inventory.”

This is what happens when bosses don’t listen to their workers…

