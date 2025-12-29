A Mom Found Out Her Babysitter Was Yelling At Her Disabled Daughter, So She Invited Her To A Coffee Shop To Let Her Go

You can’t mess around when it comes to who’s gonna be watching your kids!

AITA for firing the babysitter? “I (40F) and my husband (41M) have two kids together, 8M and 9F. I work full-time as a nurse and my husband is a truck driver that travels daily. I have been looking for a new babysitter daily and found one babysitter that has experience working with children with a disability. Our daughter does have Asperger’s.

The sitter (22F) came over and I introduced her to my son and daughter. She was great and we spoke about the babysitting details. She is not allowed to have anybody over, no drinking, no smoking, small amount of rules that were agreed upon. I let her know that we had a few cameras around the house just to be on the safe side. There have been reports of break-ins and we didn’t want to take any chances. They are also in case of emergencies. Sitter was fine with the cameras and she started over the weekend.

My son let me know that the sitter has been lashing out at my daughter. I checked the cameras and saw the sitter yelling at my daughter and making her upset. I texted the sitter to meet for coffee and showed her the video. She got very upset and told me that she hasn’t worked with any children with disabilities before. I advised her to change her profile and said that we wouldn’t be using her anymore. The sitter flipped out and stormed out of the coffee shop. She texted me that evening asking for her last pay. My husband agrees with my actions. AITA?”

