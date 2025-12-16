A Mom Gave Her Child A Hard Time About Not Recognizing Mother’s Day, So They Did What She Said And Made Her Look Foolish

Well, Mom…

You asked for it!

That’s all I can imagine this person saying when their mother kept pushing and pushing…

Well, they gave it to her!

Read on and find out what happened.

You want me to thank you for being my mother? If you insist… “Some years back, I was spending time with my mother. It was several days after Mothers Day, which I do not observe.

Yikes…

My mother has a history of being emotionally abusive (I no longer spend time with her) and has a tendency towards passive-aggression. Anyway, she started telling me about how my older brother had sent her flowers for Hallmark Day #1, and then proceeded to lament the fact that I hadn’t even gotten her a card.

Nah…

I told her there was no point in me spending five bucks on a piece of paper that would just get thrown away by the end of the week, especially considering I didn’t have a job. She then stated that I could at least thank her for being my mother.

They let her have it!

Almost immediately, I looked her in the eyes and said flatly, “Mom, thank you for having *** with dad, carrying me against your spine for nine months, then shoving me head-first through your private parts.” She hasn’t said anything about Mollification Day to me ever since.”

Reddit users shared their thoughts.

This person weighed in.

Another individual spoke up.

This Reddit user was impressed.

Another reader had a lot to say.

And this person spoke up.

This mom and her child were DEFINITELY not on the same page.

If you liked that post, check out this post about a rude customer who got exactly what they wanted in their pizza.