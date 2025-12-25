A New Mother Tried to Protect Her Family’s Finances After Moving, Having a Baby, and Paying Off Her Husband’s Debt, But Disapproved When Her In-Laws Asked to Borrow Money

This new mom had already uprooted her life, sold her home, and used her savings to build a future with her husband—covering his debts and preparing for their first child along the way.

Just as they settled into a new town with a newborn and a single modest income, her in-laws came asking for a loan to cover a major car repair. Meanwhile, those same in-laws had already given their own savings to another adult child to fund a business.

Overwhelmed and grieving the recent loss of her mother, she wasn’t eager to shoulder yet another family’s financial crisis.

AITA for disapproving of my in laws asking to borrow money when we just had a baby? When I met my husband he had no money, only small debt. At the time he was trying to build a small business. One night he messaged me and suggested that we move to a popular coastal town, get married and have babies. I was very happy about this.

I owned a property and had savings. I sold my property, we purchased a home together at the coastal town and discovered that I was pregnant. I was very happy about the pregnancy due to losing my mother in recent months. We stayed in the city until after our first child arrived and saved for my maternity leave and I paid off his small debt.

My husband did not have enough money to purchase an engagement ring and therefore we delayed engagement and marriage. Soon after moving to the house and having the baby, my father in law asked to borrow some money due their car breaking down and needing a new motor. My in- laws had lent their modest life savings to my husband’s sister and her husband to buy a business.

I felt uncomfortable about being asked by my husband parents to lend money when we had just had a baby, moved to a new town and were trying to manage on my husbands modest wage. My husband was angry that I resisted the request and has held a grudge against me for the past 17 years. I tried to explain that I overwhelmed by the added responsibility of supporting his parents.

I had lost my main support, my mother and I had been generous with my money. I felt it was inappropriate and believed that it was a problem for his sister and her husband. Grateful to learn how others see this situation. AITA?

